Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Education ministry seeks explanation from JNU VC for skipping key conference without approval

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 27, 2025 08:01 pm IST

It was noted that Pandit had skipped the conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities without formal approval.

The Ministry of Education has sought an explanation from Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit regarding her absence at a key conference, according to sources.

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU (ANI)
Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU (ANI)

Also read: Fadnavis inaugurates Marathi centre, strategic security centre at JNU

It was noted that Pandit had skipped the conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities without formal approval, they said.

There was no immediate response from the JNU Vice-Chancellor on the issue.

"Her absence was viewed seriously. In such circumstances, Vice-Chancellors are required to take prior approval. There was a conference at JNU coinciding with the Vice-Chancellors' conference. But it should have been kept in mind that the invite for this conference was extended much in advance," a source said.

Also read: Uttarakhand tasks NCERT with including Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in school syllabus: State Education Minister

The Ministry of Education organised a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities in Kevadia, Gujarat from July 10-11.

The conference, as part of events to mark the five years of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, brought together heads of Central universities to review institutional progress and collectively shape the path ahead.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
News / Education News / Education ministry seeks explanation from JNU VC for skipping key conference without approval
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On