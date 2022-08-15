Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment: Last date to apply extended till August 24

AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment: Last date to apply extended till August 24

employment news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 04:54 PM IST
  • AIIMS Bibinagar has extended the last date of for the submission of online and offline submission of application form for Group A Faculty posts
ByHT Education Desk

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar has extended the last date of for the submission of online and offline submission of application form for Group A Faculty posts. Candidates can submit the online application form till August 24 and the last date for the submission of offline application form is August 31.

AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill 36 vacancies of which 29 vacancies are for the professor, 11 vacancies are for the Additional Professor, 18 vacancies are for the Additional Professor, and 18 vacancies are for the Associate Professor, and 36 vacancies are for the Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Bibinagar faculty recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsbibinagar.edu.in. After the submission of online application form candidates have to submit the offline application form to the following address:

The Administrative Officer,

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar

Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), Telangana-508126, India

Tel. No. : 08685 - 279306

Notification here

Revised Notification here

