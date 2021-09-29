Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to recruit lecturers, reporters, others; check details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified to recruit horticulture officers, Telugu reporters, and lecturers. A total of 71 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Service: 39 posts

Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service: 5 posts

Lecturers / Assistant Professors (Ayurveda) in DR.NRSGAC in Ayush Department: 3 posts

Lecturers / Assistant Professors in Homoeo in Ayush Department: 24 posts

The application process for lecturer recruitment will begin on October 7 and the deadline for submission of the application forms is October 28.

The registration for horticulture officer and Telugu reporters will begin on October 11 and October 18, respectively.

“The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID,” the Commission has said.

Job details

APPSC Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Service

APPSC Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service

APPSC Lecturers / Assistant Professors (Ayurveda)

APPSC Lecturers / Assistant Professors in Homoeo