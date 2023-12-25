Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Lecturer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 29 and will end on February 18, 2024. APPSC to recruit for 99 Lecturer posts, registration begins on January 29 at psc.ap.gov.in(Shutterstock)

This recruitment drive will fill up 99 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Lecturer in Architectural Engineering: 1 post

Lecturer in Auto Mobile Engineering: 8 posts

Lecturer in Bio-Medical Engineering: 2 posts

Lecturer in Commercial & Computer Practice: 12 posts

Lecturer in Ceramic Technology: 1 post

Lecturer in Chemistry: 8 posts

Lecturer in Civil Engineering: 15 posts

Lecturer in Computer Engineering: 8 posts

Lecturer in Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 posts

Lecturer in Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 2 posts

Lecturer in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 1 post

Lecturer in English: 4 posts

Lecturer in Garment Technology: 1 post

Lecturer in Geology: 1 post

Lecturer in Mathematics: 4 posts

Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering: 6 posts

Lecturer in Metallurgical Engineering: 1 post

Lecturer in Mining Engineering: 4 posts

Lecturer in Pharmacy: 3 posts

Lecturer in Physics: 4 posts

Lecturer in Textile Technology: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹250/- and ₹120/- is the examination fee. SC, ST, BC, PBD & Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fees. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.