APPSC to recruit for 99 Lecturer posts, registration begins on January 29 at psc.ap.gov.in
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Lecturer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 29 and will end on February 18, 2024.
This recruitment drive will fill up 99 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Lecturer in Architectural Engineering: 1 post
- Lecturer in Auto Mobile Engineering: 8 posts
- Lecturer in Bio-Medical Engineering: 2 posts
- Lecturer in Commercial & Computer Practice: 12 posts
- Lecturer in Ceramic Technology: 1 post
- Lecturer in Chemistry: 8 posts
- Lecturer in Civil Engineering: 15 posts
- Lecturer in Computer Engineering: 8 posts
- Lecturer in Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10 posts
- Lecturer in Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 2 posts
- Lecturer in Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 1 post
- Lecturer in English: 4 posts
- Lecturer in Garment Technology: 1 post
- Lecturer in Geology: 1 post
- Lecturer in Mathematics: 4 posts
- Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering: 6 posts
- Lecturer in Metallurgical Engineering: 1 post
- Lecturer in Mining Engineering: 4 posts
- Lecturer in Pharmacy: 3 posts
- Lecturer in Physics: 4 posts
- Lecturer in Textile Technology: 3 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹250/- and ₹120/- is the examination fee. SC, ST, BC, PBD & Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fees. The Fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using Payment Gateway using Net Banking/ Credit card / Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.