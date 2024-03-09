APSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Computer Operator posts from March 14

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for 17 Computer Operator posts. The application process will commence on March 14, the deadline for submitting the application form is April 13, and the last date to pay the fee is April 18. Interested applicants can apply through the official commission website, apsc.nic.in. APSC invites applications for 17 Computer Operator posts(HT file)

APSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of Computer Operator posts.

APSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 and 40 years.

APSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹47 for General, SC/ST/OBC/MOBC, BPL and PwBD candidates.

APSC Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection process will consist of two phases: Screening test (OMR Based) of 100 (phase -I) marks and a computer practical test (including speed test) of 100 marks (Phase III).

APSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 12th from the government-recognised board/ council. Candidates must have a good working knowledge of office productivity software tools (independent of any operating system, i.e., MS Windows, Linux, Mac, etc.) such as — (i) Word Processor, (ii) Spreadsheet, (iii) Presentation Graphics, etc).

Candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website at apsc.nic.in.