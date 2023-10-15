Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5563 posts begins today on slprbassam.in
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 for SI, Constable and more: Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 1 on the website slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Recruitment 2023: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB Assam) is going to begin the registration process for recruitment of 5,563 Sub Inspector (SI), Constable, Driver Constable and other vacancies today, October 15. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to November 1 on the website slprbassam.in.
Vacancy details:
Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police: 144 vacancies
Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions: 51 vacancies
Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 7 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204 vacancies
Constable (Dispatch Rider): 2 vacancies
Constable (Messenger): 2 vacancies
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable (UB) and Constable AB (backlog) for Hill Tribe: 115 vacancies
Constable for Assam Commando Battalions: 164 vacancies
Constable (UB) Assam police: 1645 vacancies
Constables (AB) in Assam Police: 2300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.): 1 vacancy
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD & CGHG: 12 vacancies
Havilder under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department: 1
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department: 2
Teacher in Prison Department: 4
Craft Instructor in Prison Department: 2
Tractor Operator in Prison Department: 1
Driver Constable in Assam Police( Male): 654 vacancies
Boatman in Assam Police( Male): 58 vacancies
Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 10 vacancies
Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 54
Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 53
Grade IV Staff under DGCD & CGHG, Assam: 35
Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 30
Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions: 2
Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 2
Sweeper under Directorate Of Forensic Science: 3
Eligibility criteria, age limit, etc are different for each post. For more details, check notifications given on the SLPRB Assam website.
Here is the direct link.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here