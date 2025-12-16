Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for SI, Constable, other vacancies begins

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has started the registration process for recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors and other vacancies. Candidates can apply for Assam Police recruitment 2025 on the official website, slprbassam.in.

The application deadline is January 16, 2026.

Assam Police recruitment 2025: Vacancy details 48 vacancies of Sub Inspector (UB) in the Assam Police

4 vacancies of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO

6 vacancies of Station Officer and 5 vacancies of Squad Commander in F & ES

39 vacancies of Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department.

47 vacancies of Sub Inspector (AB) and 3 vacancies of Constable (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions.

127 vacancies of Driver Constable in Assam Police

14 vacancies of Constable (Dispatch Rider) and 20 vacancies of Constable (Messenger) 3 vacancies of Constable (Handymen) in APRO

90 vacancies of Driver and 4 vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire and Emergency Services

7 vacancies of Driver Constable and 106 posts of Driver in the Forest Department.

96 vacancies of Safai Karmachari in Assam Police

3 vacancies of Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions

5 vacancies of Safai Karmachari in F & ES and

8 vacancies of Safai Karmachari under DGCD & CGHG

For post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other details and to apply online, candidates can visit the official website.