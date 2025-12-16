Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for SI, Constable, other vacancies begins
Candidates can apply for Assam Police recruitment 2025 on the official website, slprbassam.in.
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has started the registration process for recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors and other vacancies. Candidates can apply for Assam Police recruitment 2025 on the official website, slprbassam.in.
The application deadline is January 16, 2026.
Assam Police recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
48 vacancies of Sub Inspector (UB) in the Assam Police
4 vacancies of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO
6 vacancies of Station Officer and 5 vacancies of Squad Commander in F & ES
39 vacancies of Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department.
47 vacancies of Sub Inspector (AB) and 3 vacancies of Constable (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions.
127 vacancies of Driver Constable in Assam Police
14 vacancies of Constable (Dispatch Rider) and 20 vacancies of Constable (Messenger) 3 vacancies of Constable (Handymen) in APRO
90 vacancies of Driver and 4 vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire and Emergency Services
7 vacancies of Driver Constable and 106 posts of Driver in the Forest Department.
96 vacancies of Safai Karmachari in Assam Police
3 vacancies of Safai Karmachari in Assam Commando Battalions
5 vacancies of Safai Karmachari in F & ES and
8 vacancies of Safai Karmachari under DGCD & CGHG
For post-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other details and to apply online, candidates can visit the official website.
