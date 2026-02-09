Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Apply for 166 Managerial positions at bankofbaroda.bank.in, link here

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for managerial positions. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 166 vacancies in the organisation.

The last date to apply is February 26, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Senior Manager- MSME Relationship: 113 posts

2. Senior Manager-Credit Analyst: 19 posts

3. Manager-Credit Analyst: 34 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates.

Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here