Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 Scale I, III, IV & V posts

Bank of Maharashtra has invited application for officers in scale Scale I, III, IV & V Project 2023-2024. The application process will begin on December 6 and the last date for the submission of application form is December 23. Candidates can apply online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 551 officers in scale Scale I, III, IV & V Project 2023-2024.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1180 for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and for SC/ST/PwBD candidates the application fee is ₹118.

Notification here

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bankofmaharashtra.in

On the homepage, click on the careers tab

Next click on the recruitment process then on current opening

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take print out for future reference.