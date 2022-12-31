BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:40 PM IST
BRO to recruit candidates for various posts in General Reserve Engineer Force. The last date to apply is available on the official website of BRO.
Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BRO at bro.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 567 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.
Vacancy Details
- Radio Mechanic: 2 posts
- Operator Communication: 154 posts
- Driver Mechanical Transport: 9 posts
- Vehicle Mechanic: 236 posts
- MSW Driller: 11 posts
- MSW Mason: 149 posts
- MSW Painter: 5 posts
- MSW Mess Waiter: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available on the official site of BRO.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics