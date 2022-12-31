Home / Education / Employment News / BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force

BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force

employment news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:40 PM IST

BRO to recruit candidates for various posts in General Reserve Engineer Force. The last date to apply is available on the official website of BRO.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BRO at bro.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 567 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

  • Radio Mechanic: 2 posts
  • Operator Communication: 154 posts
  • Driver Mechanical Transport: 9 posts
  • Vehicle Mechanic: 236 posts
  • MSW Driller: 11 posts
  • MSW Mason: 149 posts
  • MSW Painter: 5 posts
  • MSW Mess Waiter: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available on the official site of BRO.

Official Notice Here 

Sign out