Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3000 apprentice posts till March 6

Central Bank of India has invited applications for 3000 apprentice posts. The applictaion process commenced today, February 22, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 6. Candidates must register on the apprenticeship portal, www.nats.education.gov.in, before applying for apprenticeship in the bank. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3000 Apprentice Posts Now!

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 vacancy: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3000 Apprentice posts.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualifications recognised by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have a passing certificate for graduation after March 31, 2020.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹400 for PWBD candidates. For Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates/EWS, the applictaion fee is ₹600. The application fee is ₹800 for all other candidates.

How to apply

All applicants must submit an online application for a "Apprenticeship with Central Bank of India" by visiting the apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in.

The candidate must first log in to the apprenticeship portal, navigate to the "Apply Against Advertised Vacancy" area, search for "Apprenticeship with Central Bank of India," and then select the "Apply" button available in the Action Column.

