Central Railway has invited applications for Group D posts. The recruitment will be held against the sports quota for the year 2026-27. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Central Railway at rrccr.com.

Central Railway to recruit for 59 Group D posts against sports quota, details here

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The last date to apply for the posts is August 14, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 358 posts begins tomorrow, details here

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Level 5/4: Minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.

Level 3/2: Passed 12th (+2 stage) OR its Equivalent Examination from a recognised board. OR Passed Matriculation from a recognised Board plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR Passed Matriculation from a recognised Board plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Level 1: 10th pass from a recognised Board, OR ITI, OR equivalent, OR National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT.

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The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 years to 25 years as on July 1, 2027. Candidates born between 01/01/2002 and 01/01/2009 (both days inclusive) should only apply. Candidates born on or before 31/12/2001 are not eligible. Similarly, candidates born on or after 02/01/2009 are ineligible.

Selection Process

All eligible candidates will be called for DV & trial, and after trial, only the FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks for Game skill, physical fitness and coach’s observations during trial) shall be assessed for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates declared UNFIT by the Trial Committee, will not be assessed further by the Recruitment Committee.

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RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 released at rbi.org.in, direct link to download here

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Minorities* and Economic Backwards Class. The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking, etc., by providing the information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Central Railway.