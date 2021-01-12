CGPSC Recruitment: Application window closing today, apply now for 143 vacancies

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: The online application window for Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) combined stateservices exam is closing on Tuesday, January 12. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it at psc.cg.gov.in till 11:59 pm.

There are a total of 143 vacancies for the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), District Excise Officers, Transport Sub-Inspectors, Excise Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Jailors and others.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university

Candidates who have appeared for the final year exam and awaiting results can also apply

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years. (Relaxation of age applicable for reserved category candidates)

Exam Pattern:

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary and main exam and a physical standard test.

The preliminary paper will have two compulsory papers of objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The first question paper will comprise of 100 General Studies questions carrying 200 marks and the duration of the exam will be two hours. The second paper will be an aptitude test of two hours comprising of 100 questions carrying 200 marks in total.

Check official notification here



















