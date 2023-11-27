CGPSC State Service Examination 2023: Registration for 242 posts begins on December 1 at psc.cg.gov.in
CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 registration will begin on December 1, 2023. Candidates can apply at psc.cg.gov.in.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 notification. The registration process will begin on December 1 and will end on December 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 242 posts in the organization.
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of GCPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: December 1, 2023
- Closing date of application: December 30, 2023
- Correction window: December 31 to January 1, 2024
- Correction window with late fees: January 1 to January 3, 2024
- Preliminary examination: February 11, 2024
- Mains examination: June 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2024
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹400/- for candidates belonging to other states. For candidates belonging to Chhattisgarh, no application fees will have to be paid. The payment should be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking only.
The correction fees is ₹500/- which has to be paid by candidates who will make changes from January 1 to January 3 in the application form. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGPSC.