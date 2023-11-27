CGPSC State Service Examination 2023: Registration for 242 posts begins on December 1 at psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 notification. The registration process will begin on December 1 and will end on December 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 242 posts in the organization. CGPSC State Service Examination 2023: Registration for 242 posts begins on Dec 1 (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of GCPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 1, 2023

Closing date of application: December 30, 2023

Correction window: December 31 to January 1, 2024

Correction window with late fees: January 1 to January 3, 2024

Preliminary examination: February 11, 2024

Mains examination: June 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹400/- for candidates belonging to other states. For candidates belonging to Chhattisgarh, no application fees will have to be paid. The payment should be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking only.

The correction fees is ₹500/- which has to be paid by candidates who will make changes from January 1 to January 3 in the application form. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGPSC.

Detailed Notification Here