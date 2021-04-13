IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Coal India Medical Executives Recruitment 2021: Apply for 86 posts, details here
Oil India Recruitment 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020
employment news

Coal India Medical Executives Recruitment 2021: Apply for 86 posts, details here

Coal India will recruit candidates for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post till April 30, 2021. Check details here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Coal India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 86 posts in the organization.

Medical executives will work in Subsidiary companies/ coalfield areas hospitals/ dispensaries. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the PostNumber of Vacancies 
Sr. Medical Specialist/ Medical Specialist 52 posts
Sr. Medical Officer 32 posts
Sr. Medical Officer (Dental) 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum qualification of a candidate is having MBBS degree from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India. Candidates who have obtained required eligible qualification from foreign University/ Institute will also be considered provided they submit the certificate of passing qualifying examination from MCI. The Sr. Medical Specialist age limit should be below 42 years for general category or unreserved and for Sr. Medical Officer the age limit should be below 35 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process includes interview round as laid down in the “Policy for decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/ Subsidiary Level” as available in SECL/ CIL website.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coal india ltd sarkari naukri government jobs coal india limited + 2 more

Related Stories

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021.
UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021.
employment news

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: 196 vacancies on offer, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at uprvunl.org on or before May 5, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in after it is declared.(ssc.nic.in)
Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in after it is declared.(ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams

SSC constable GD Recruitment 2021: Important notification issued for aspirants

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • SSC issues notification giving the timing for the release of SSC GD constable recruitment 2021 exam notification.
READ FULL STORY
Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 posts on bankofbaroda.in(Reuters file photo)
Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 posts on bankofbaroda.in(Reuters file photo)
employment news

Bank of Baroda HR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 511 posts on bankofbaroda.in

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Bank of Baroda will recruit candidates for HR posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP