Coal India Medical Executives Recruitment 2021: Apply for 86 posts, details here
Coal India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 86 posts in the organization.
Medical executives will work in Subsidiary companies/ coalfield areas hospitals/ dispensaries. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Sr. Medical Specialist/ Medical Specialist
|52 posts
|Sr. Medical Officer
|32 posts
|Sr. Medical Officer (Dental)
|2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Minimum qualification of a candidate is having MBBS degree from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India. Candidates who have obtained required eligible qualification from foreign University/ Institute will also be considered provided they submit the certificate of passing qualifying examination from MCI. The Sr. Medical Specialist age limit should be below 42 years for general category or unreserved and for Sr. Medical Officer the age limit should be below 35 years of age.
Selection Process
The selection process includes interview round as laid down in the “Policy for decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/ Subsidiary Level” as available in SECL/ CIL website.