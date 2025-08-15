CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check provisional key when released

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) conducted the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination in July-August and is expected to release the provisional answer key next. When released, candidates can check the Bihar Police Constable answer key from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in....Read More

The Bihar Police Constable written exam was held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.

The Recruitment process has two stages. The first stage was the written examination, which consisted of 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQS), each carrying one mark, to be completed within two hours.

Candidates who qualify in the first stage will be shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment drive is for 19,838 vacancies and for the PET round, CSBC will shortlist candidates five times the number of vacancies based on merit.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025: How to download

Go to the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the CSBC Bihar Police Constable answer key 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check and download the result.