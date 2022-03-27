Delhi University recruitment: Apply for 33 assistant professor vacancies

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Delhi University has invited applications for 33 vacancies of Assistant Professors posts. Interested candidates can submit the application form is the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in. The detailed notification is available on the official website of SGGSCC at www.sggscc.ac.in.

The last date for receipt of application is April 1 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. The The notification was published on March 23 in the employment news.

Application fee: The application fees for Assistant Professor is ₹500 for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged from the candidates of SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicant.

Vacancy details Commerce : 13 Economics: 6 Computer Science: 5 Punjabi: 3 Management Studies: 2 Political Science:1 Environmental Studies: 1 English:1 Hindi :1

How to apply

Candidates are required to fill the application form as available at the official website of the University of Delhi at colrec.du.ac.in.

'In order to avoid last minute rush, the applicants are advised to apply early. In case of any persistent technical issue, the applicants can mail their problem at the College E-mail ID: recruitment @ sggscc. ac.in he reservation for applicants from Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories will be applicable as per UGC/Central Government norms', reads the official notification

