Home / Education / Employment News / DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2023 03:23 PM IST

Candidates can apply through the official website at dfccil.com.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executive/ Junior Executive. Interested ht ed

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts(Shutterstock)
DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 237 Executive/ Jr Executive posts(Shutterstock)

The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is June 19. Candidates can edit their applications from June 26 to June 30.

DFCCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies, of which 354 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer and 181 vacancies are for Executive posts.

Notification here

Direct link to apply

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dfccil.com

Click on “Advt. No. 01/DR/2023: Direct Recruitment from Open Market in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD, Mechanical, Finance, HR & IT Departments of DFCCIL”

Click on “Click here to apply”

Register and apply for the vacancies

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs recruitment
jobs recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out