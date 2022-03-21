ECGC PO recruitment: Apply for 75 post of Probationary Officers at www.ecgc.in

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has invited application for Probationary Officers. The application process has been commenced on March 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form will end on April 20. Interested and eligible a candidates can apply online through the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in.

ECGC PO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of Probationary Officers.

ECGC PO recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

ECGC PO recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwD. However, the application fee for other candidates is ₹850.

Direct link to apply

ECGC PO recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in

On the homepage clacks on the career tab

Register and fill the application form

Submit all the required document

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check detailed notification below:

