Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government is working to bridge the gap between education and employment, asserting that learning must lead to skills, opportunities, and dignified livelihoods for youth.

Education must lead to jobs, dignified livelihoods: CM Siddaramaiah at career summit

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Speaking after inaugurating the two-day 'Campus to Career Summit', organised under the aegis of the Higher Education Department, he stressed the need for stronger collaboration among universities, industries, and the government to align education with the needs of the economy.

"To sustain Karnataka's growth, deeper and more purposeful collaboration is needed among universities, industries, and the government. These three pillars must work together to ensure that education reflects the needs of the economy," he said.

Siddaramaiah recalled that B R Ambedkar viewed education as a powerful tool for social change and empowerment, and as a fundamental right.

He added that the Karnataka government also considers education essential for building an equitable and progressive society by enabling knowledge, skills, innovation, and inclusive growth.

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{{^usCountry}} "Karnataka's transformation into one of India's most dynamic economies is no accident. It is the direct result of decades of investment in education, institution-building, and human capital," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Karnataka's transformation into one of India's most dynamic economies is no accident. It is the direct result of decades of investment in education, institution-building, and human capital," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among those present at the summit were Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, and IT Minister Priyank Kharge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those present at the summit were Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, and IT Minister Priyank Kharge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM highlighted Karnataka's commitment to building future-ready universities and colleges to bridge the gap between academia and industry by fostering dialogue on employability, skill development, and career readiness for the future workforce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM highlighted Karnataka's commitment to building future-ready universities and colleges to bridge the gap between academia and industry by fostering dialogue on employability, skill development, and career readiness for the future workforce. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Curricula must reflect marketplace realities, institutions must prepare students for practical challenges, and universities must measure success not only by enrolment numbers but also by the outcomes they create for students," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Curricula must reflect marketplace realities, institutions must prepare students for practical challenges, and universities must measure success not only by enrolment numbers but also by the outcomes they create for students," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the state's economic progress, the chief minister said that Karnataka today has a GSDP of ₹30.7 lakh crore and record service exports, while Bengaluru hosts 875 Global Capability Centres, making it one of the world's leading technology destinations.

He said the state leads the nation with 66 colleges per lakh population, reflecting the reach and depth of its higher education ecosystem.

"But access alone is not enough. The government's focus is now on translating enrolment into tangible outcomes, ensuring that every student who enters higher education is prepared for employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

"The Government of Karnataka is actively bridging the gap between education and employment. Our approach is clear: education must not end with a degree; it must lead to skills, confidence, opportunity, and dignified livelihoods," he said.

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Referring to the government's initiatives, he said that through the Yuva Nidhi Scheme, the government is providing financial support and modern skill training to graduates, ensuring that young people are supported during the transition from education to employment.

He also said that the state's Industrial Policy aims to create 20 lakh jobs, while the proposed ₹40,000 crore KWIN City near Bengaluru is intended to generate future-ready opportunities by integrating knowledge, wellness, and innovation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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