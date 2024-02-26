ESIC Recruitment 2024: Walk in interview for 11 GDMO and senior resident posts on March 6

Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has invited candidates for Walk-In Interview. The Walk-In_ Interview will be conducted on March 6 from 9:15 am to 11 am. Candidates can check the detailed notifcation on the official website at www.esic.gov.in. The walk-in -interview will be held in ESIC Hospital Peenya Bangalore. ESIC Recruitment 2024: Walk-In Interview for 11 Vacancies in Bangalore Hospital(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The selected candidates will have to join immediately / within 15 days from the date of receipt of the Selection order.

ESIC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducte dto fill 11 vacancies of which 5 vacancies rae for the Senior Resident Against GDMO posts and 6 vacancies are for the Senior Resident Under Three Year Scheme.

ESIC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should posses MBBS with PG Degree /Diploma in concerned specialty.

OR

MBBS with two years working experience in concerned department.

ESIC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

The candidates must bring photocopies of their matriculation certificate (as proof of age), MBBS, PG Degree certificate (if applicable), SC/ST/OBC certificate, KMC registration certificate, experience certificate, and two passport-sized photos to the interview, along with the originals duly self-attested.

