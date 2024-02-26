 ESIC Recruitment 2024: Walk in interview for 11 GDMO and senior resident posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / ESIC Recruitment 2024: Walk in interview for 11 GDMO and senior resident posts on March 6

ESIC Recruitment 2024: Walk in interview for 11 GDMO and senior resident posts on March 6

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 26, 2024 05:24 PM IST

ESIC Walk-In Interview on March 6 at ESIC Hospital Peenya Bangalore for 11 vacancies of Senior Resident posts.

Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has invited candidates for Walk-In Interview. The Walk-In_ Interview will be conducted on March 6 from 9:15 am to 11 am. Candidates can check the detailed notifcation on the official website at www.esic.gov.in. The walk-in -interview will be held in ESIC Hospital Peenya Bangalore.

ESIC Recruitment 2024: Walk-In Interview for 11 Vacancies in Bangalore Hospital(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ESIC Recruitment 2024: Walk-In Interview for 11 Vacancies in Bangalore Hospital(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The selected candidates will have to join immediately / within 15 days from the date of receipt of the Selection order.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ESIC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducte dto fill 11 vacancies of which 5 vacancies rae for the Senior Resident Against GDMO posts and 6 vacancies are for the Senior Resident Under Three Year Scheme.

ESIC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should posses MBBS with PG Degree /Diploma in concerned specialty.

OR

MBBS with two years working experience in concerned department.

ESIC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 45 years.

The candidates must bring photocopies of their matriculation certificate (as proof of age), MBBS, PG Degree certificate (if applicable), SC/ST/OBC certificate, KMC registration certificate, experience certificate, and two passport-sized photos to the interview, along with the originals duly self-attested.

For more detailes candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On