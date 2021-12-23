ESIC to recruit 1,120 Insurance Medical Officers (IMOs)

ESI Corporation (ESIC) has announced to recruit 1,120 insurance medical officers grade II allopathic in hospitals, dispensaries. The link for submission of online application will be available on ESIC website by December 31, as per the official job notification. The last date for submission of application forms is January 31.

“Online Applications (through website of ESIC at www.esic.nic.in) are invited for filling up the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-Il (Allopathic) in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries,” reads the job notice.

A recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-ll of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-ll of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and completion of compulsory rotating internship are the main eligibility conditions for the recruitment

“Candidates who may not have completed rotating internships shall be eligible to appear for the written examination provided that, if selected, they shall have satisfactorily completed the compulsory internship before appointment,” ESIC has informed candidates.