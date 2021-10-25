Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro

Government fact check agency, PIB fact check, has warned job aspirants of a fake website impersonating the Delhi Metro. The official website of Delhi Metro is delhimetrorail.com, it has informed candidates.

“A website impersonating @OfficialDMRC is inviting applications for various posts #PIBFactCheck This website is #Fake All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: http://delhimetrorail.com only,” the PIB fact check has said in a tweet on Monday.

A website impersonating @OfficialDMRC is inviting applications for various posts #PIBFactCheck



▶️This website is #Fake



▶️All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: https://t.co/Iu2xrS3b6P only pic.twitter.com/hv9uK7HO1c — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 25, 2021

Candidates should always refer to the official websites of organizations before applying for jobs. Government organisations announce jobs through their websites, through weekly editions of the Employment News and through their verified social media handles. Job advertisements are also published in national and regional newspapers.

Fraud websites and recruiters often lure candidates with the promise of providing jobs with similar looking job notifications and application formats.

The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerized and the selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates, the Delhi Metro has said in the advisory issued to warn candidates against fraud recruiters.