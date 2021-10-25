Home / Education / Employment News / Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro
employment news

Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro

  • PIB fact check, has warned job aspirants of a fake website impersonating the Delhi Metro and asking job applications. 
Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro (representational image).(Wikimedia)
Govt fact checks fake website asking job applications for Delhi Metro (representational image).(Wikimedia)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Government fact check agency, PIB fact check, has warned job aspirants of a fake website impersonating the Delhi Metro. The official website of Delhi Metro is delhimetrorail.com, it has informed candidates.

“A website impersonating  @OfficialDMRC  is inviting applications for various posts  #PIBFactCheck This website is #Fake All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: http://delhimetrorail.com only,” the PIB fact check has said in a tweet on Monday.

Candidates should always refer to the official websites of organizations before applying for jobs. Government organisations announce jobs through their websites, through weekly editions of the Employment News and through their verified social media handles. Job advertisements are also published in national and regional newspapers.

Fraud websites and recruiters often lure candidates with the promise of providing jobs with similar looking job notifications and application formats.

The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerized and the selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates, the Delhi Metro has said in the advisory issued to warn candidates against fraud recruiters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dmrc twitter @officialdmrc dmrc board + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out