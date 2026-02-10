HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Apply for 102 posts at hpsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here
HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply for 102 posts is given here.
Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications for HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services - 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
The registration process commenced on February 6 and will close on February 26, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 102 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can check the educational qualifications and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of 3 stages- Preliminary exam, main written exam and personality test/ viva-voce. The prelims exam will comprise two papers- Paper I and II. The exam will have 200 marks questions from General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test. Both the Question papers shall be of objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, and each paper shall be of two hours' duration.
For each wrong answer, one-fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. The Paper - II, i.e. Civil Services Aptitude Test, shall be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to DSC, OSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS and women candidates of Haryana and DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to their vertical category i.e. DSC, OSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS of Haryana: 250/-
DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to UR Category and all remaining candidates: ₹1000/-.
The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.
