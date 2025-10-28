Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA has invited applications for IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech (ACIO-II/Tech) can find the direct link on the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Apply for 258 posts at mha.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Candidates who have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE in any of the years 2023 or 2024 or 2025 are eligible to apply for the post. This recruitment drive will fill up 258 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates 1. Last date to apply: November 16, 2025

2. Last date for submission of application fee: November 18, 2025

Vacancy Details 1. Computer Science and Information Technology: 90 posts

2. Electronics and Communication: 168 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates must have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with graduate degree in engineering or master's degree. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years as on November 16, 2025.

Selection Process Candidates shortlisted on the basis of GATE score card will appear directly for the Skill Test and Interview in Delhi. ) Candidates have the option to provide his/her best GATE score from amongst GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025. Based on the combined score of GATE, Skill Test & Interview, a final merit list for the post of ACIO-II/Tech will be prepared.