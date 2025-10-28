Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Apply for 258 posts at mha.gov.in, direct link to apply here

    IB has started the registration process for ACIO II posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 10:19 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA has invited applications for IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech (ACIO-II/Tech) can find the direct link on the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

    IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Apply for 258 posts at mha.gov.in, direct link to apply here
    IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Apply for 258 posts at mha.gov.in, direct link to apply here

    Candidates who have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE in any of the years 2023 or 2024 or 2025 are eligible to apply for the post. This recruitment drive will fill up 258 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Important Dates

    1. Last date to apply: November 16, 2025

    2. Last date for submission of application fee: November 18, 2025

    Vacancy Details

    1. Computer Science and Information Technology: 90 posts

    2. Electronics and Communication: 168 posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates must have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with graduate degree in engineering or master's degree. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 27 years as on November 16, 2025.

    Selection Process

    Candidates shortlisted on the basis of GATE score card will appear directly for the Skill Test and Interview in Delhi. ) Candidates have the option to provide his/her best GATE score from amongst GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025. Based on the combined score of GATE, Skill Test & Interview, a final merit list for the post of ACIO-II/Tech will be prepared.

    Application Fee

    The examination fee is 100/- and recruitment processing charges is 100/-. The payment can be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI/challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHA.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply here

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Apply For 258 Posts At Mha.gov.in, Direct Link To Apply Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes