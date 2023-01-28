Home / Education / Employment News / IB recruitment 2023: Application begins for MTS, SA/EXE posts, get link to apply

IB recruitment 2023: Application begins for MTS, SA/EXE posts, get link to apply

employment news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 01:05 PM IST

The application process started today, January 28 and the last date to submit application is February 17.

ByHT Education Desk

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. The application process started today, January 28. Candidates have till February 17 to submit the applications. Interested candidates can apply online at www.mha.gov.in.

IB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1675 vacancies of which 1,525 vacancies are for SA/EXE and 150 are for MTS/General vacancies.

IB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

IB recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Minimum educational qualification for these posts is Class 10 or Matriculation.

IB recruitment 2023 application fee: The examination fee for these posts is 50 and the recruitment processing charge is 450.

Direct link to apply

IB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Online Applications for the posts of SA/Exe & MTS(Gen) in IB".

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Copy the link and paste it to the address bar of the browser.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
