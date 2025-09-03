The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 edit window on September 3, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections or modifications in the application form can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Edit window closes today at ibps.in, here's what you cannot modify

Only candidates who have successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of the requisite fees/intimation charges within the specified period of application registration will be allowed to make corrections in the application form.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: What cannot be edited?

1. Name

2. Email ID

3. Mobile Number

4. State/UT field of vacancy

5. State/UT field in correspondence address and permanent address

6. Post and Nationality

Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form will have to pay ₹200/- as correction fee. The correction fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination.

The official website reads, ". After the expiry of ‘Edit Window for candidates to Modify/ Correct Application Form’, no change/modification/correction will be allowed under any circumstances. No requests in this regard will be entertained."

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, your application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make the changes.

5. Once done, make the payment of correction fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.