IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till June 28, apply at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 registration date till June 28, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till June 28

The decision to extend the last date for IBPS RRB 2023 has been taken after carefully reviewing the situation in the state of Manipur and due to natural calamities in certain parts of the country. As per the official notice, the website link and payment of fees window is opened till June 28, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up over 8000 Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Click on Officer Scale I, II and Office Assistant posts link available.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Once done, click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for all other candidates is ₹850 and for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates the application fee is ₹175. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.