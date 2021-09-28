IIT Kanpur invites applications to recruit research establishment officers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications to recruit research establishment officers (REOs). A total of 8 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the official website of the IIT and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 5.

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Principal research establishment officer: 2 posts in Office of Dean, Research and Development; Directorate/ Dean, Research and Development

Research establishment officers grade 1: 4 posts in aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, Earth Sciences

Research establishment officers grade 2: 2 posts in Cryo-EM facility; Office of Dean, Research and Development (Safety Cell)

Candidates have to pay ₹1000 along with the application form. “Application fee of Rs. 1000/- shall be paid through online portal except for Exempted Category. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Women/Abroad candidates category are exempted from submission of application fee,” the institute has said.

“The period of experience rendered by a candidate on part time basis, daily wages, visiting/ guest faculty will not be counted while calculating the valid experience for short listing the candidates for interview,” it has added.

