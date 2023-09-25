News / Education / Employment News / Last date to apply for 362 Tradesman Mate vacancies in Indian Navy, direct link

Last date to apply for 362 Tradesman Mate vacancies in Indian Navy, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Online application for 362 Tradesman Mate vacancies in the Indian Navy will close today. Apply on karmic.andaman.gov.in.

The online application process for 362 Tradesman Mate vacancies under the headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Indian Navy will close today, September 25. Eligible candidates have to apply for these vacancies on the official website, karmic.andaman.gov.in.

Indian Navy Tradesman Mate TMM recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today
Candidates should be between 18-25 years to apply for these vacancies as on September 25, 2023. However, relaxation will be given to eligible reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification required is Class 10 pass along with a certificate from an Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.

If the number of applications received is too large compared to the number of vacancies available and it is not convenient to hold a written test, the Navy may shortlist candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam.

After that, the written test will be held for shortlisted/eligible candidates.

Vacancy details

Tradesman Mate: 338

Tradesman Mate (for NAD, Dollygunj): 24

Here is the direct link to apply

For more details, check the notification here.

