Join Territorial Army as officer, apply by Aug 19 at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Applications are invited from gainfully employed young citizens to serve the nation as Territorial Army Officers (Non Departmental), based on the concept of enabling motivated young citizens to serve in a military environment without having to sacrifice their primary profession.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Territorial Army at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 19. The written examination will be conducted on September 26.

Territorial Army recruitment: Age limit

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 42 years on the last date of filing the application form i.e August 19.

Territorial Army recruitment: Educational qualification

The candidate should be a Graduate from any recognised University

Territorial Army recruitment: Examination fee

The candidates have to pay ₹200 as the application fee. Candidates should be aware that they can only pay the examination fee using the methods listed on the website.

The admit card for the written exam will be available online after the application has been submitted by the candidates. The instruction will be available on the website.