Karnataka to create 10 lakh jobs in IT and related sector by 2025
The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 in the state as it will attract more investments in the information technology sector, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.
"The KDEM will create ten lakh jobs by 2025 and will help Karnataka to reach the goal of USD 150 Billion in IT exports and also to become a USD 300 Billion Economy by 2025," Narayan, who holds the electronic and the IT-BT portfolio, said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the office of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission which has the objective of increasing digital economy contribution to GSDP to 30 per cent and launch of the 'Beyond Bengaluru' report which facilitates achieving this target.
He added that the government would focus on improving connectivity even to remote parts of the state, providing round the clock electricity, and reduce rural-urban divide by establishing needed infrastructure in order to strengthen the digital economy.
He sought a bigger role for KDEM in improving the economy of the state.
"The government wanted KDEM to be more industry friendly and keeping this in mind it has allowed for 51 per cent stake to Industry associations while retaining a minority holding of 49 per cent for itself. The government wants to act rather as a facilitator than an authority," Narayan pointed out.
According to the Additional Chief Secretary in the department of electronics, IT/BT, E V Ramana Reddy, the IT sector contributes 25 per cent of GSDP of which 98 per cent accounts for Bengaluru alone.
In order to increase the share of other regions of the state as well, the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project has been initiated, he said.
According to officials, the KDEM has been set up on a public-private partnership model, where Industry associations NASSCOM, The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), and Vision Group on Startups- contribute 51 per cent stake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka to create 10 lakh jobs in IT and related sector by 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: 727 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mppsc.nic.in on or before March 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor vacancies notified
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services prelim 2021 notification to be released tomorrow
- According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: 245 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 online at jpsc.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021, until 11:45 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third phase of PMKVY launched on January 15: Skill Development Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: 882 agriculture supervisor posts notified
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focussed on providing jobs to 80% J-K youth within 5 years: LG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skill training given to youth living near Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
71,000 teachers recruited in Assam in last 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHEL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at bhel.com on or before February 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS clerk main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS clerk main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 2532 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rrccr.com on or before March 5, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam govt appoints 29,701 teachers ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox