Law Ministry internship for LLB students, last date to apply today

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 22, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Registrations for the programme will close today, August 22, at 5:30 pm, on legalaffairs.gov.in.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has invited applications from LLB students for an internship programme at the Department of Legal Affairs (DOLA). Registrations for the programme will close today, August 22, at 5:30 pm, on legalaffairs.gov.in.

Law Ministry internship for LLB students (Representational image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Law Ministry internship for LLB students (Representational image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Indian students who have cleared the second year of a 3 year law degree and the third year of a five year law degree course and those who have completed such degrees from a recognised law school/university can apply for the internship.

Advance knowledge of computer (MS office, infographics, Adobe, etc.) will be preferred, an official statement said.

The duration of this internship is one month.

Selection of interns will be based on a written exam conducted by the Indian Law Institute (ILI), New Delhi for merit-based ranking and selection.

Selected interns will be deployed with officers/sections at Main Secretariat, New Delhi, Central Agency Section at Supreme Court, Litigation HC Section at Delhi and Branch Secretariats at Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

At the end of the programme, all the interns will be required to submit a monthly report along with the research work assigned to them.

On satisfactory completion of Internship with 90 per cent attendance and remarks from the authority where s/he was assigned, certificates of internship will be issued to the interns, an official statement said.

An honorarium of 1000 may be given on completion of internship, it added.

Exam and College Guide
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
