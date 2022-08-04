Home / Education / Employment News / LIC HFL recruitment 2022: 80 Assistant/ Assistant Manager posts on offer

LIC HFL recruitment 2022: 80 Assistant/ Assistant Manager posts on offer

Published on Aug 04, 2022 05:12 PM IST
  • LIC HFL recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Assistant/ Assistant Manager posts till August 25.
LIC HFL recruitment 2022: 80 Assistant/ Assistant Manager posts on offer
LIC HFL recruitment 2022: 80 Assistant/ Assistant Manager posts on offer
ByHT Education Desk

LIC Housing Finance Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistants and Assistant Managers. The application process has commenced from July 4 and the last date for the submission of application form is August 25.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in September and October.

LIC HFL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive will fill up 80 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant and 30 are for the post of Assistant Manager.

LIC HFL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 800 for the post of Assistant and Assistant Manager.

Direct link to apply 

LIC HFL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at lichousing.com

On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab

Now click on the application link

Register and proceed with the application process

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Check notification here

