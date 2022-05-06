MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: 195 vacancies of on offer, check notification here

Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) has invited applications for trainee junior officers and trainee clerks. The application process has been commenced on May 5 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 25. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of MSC at www.mscbank.com and apply for the same at www.ibps.in.

Candidates applying for Trainee Junior Officers must submit a fee of ₹1,770, while candidates applying for Trainee Clerks must submit a fee of ₹1,180. Only credit cards, debit cards, net banking, cash cards, mobile wallets, and IMPS can be used to make payments online.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fil 199 vacancies, out of which 29 vacancies are for the post of trainee junior officers and 166 vacancies are for the post of trainee clerks.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit for the post trainee junior officers is 32 years and 28 years is for the trainee clerks.

Direct link to apply here

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, look for the MSC Bank registration link

Register and fill the application form

Submit the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here