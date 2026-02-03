NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 162 posts, direct link here
NABARD will close the registration process for Development Assistant today, February 3. The direct link to apply is given here.
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD will close the registration process for Development Assistant on February 3, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi) can find the direct link on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.
The Phase 1 or prelims exam will be held on February 21, 2026 and Phase II or mains exam will be held on April 12, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 162 posts in the organisation.
Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 21 to 35 years of age. Candidates born not earlier than 02 January 1991 and not later than 01 January 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.
Direct link to apply for NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026
NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: How to apply
To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.
2. Click on NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is ₹100/- and application fee for all others is ₹550/-. Payment can be made by using Debit Cards (Rupay/Vias/Master Card/Maestro), Credit Cards or Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash cards/Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NABARD.
