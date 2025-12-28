NABARD invites applications for Young Professional programme, monthly stipend is ₹70,000
Online applications can be submitted on the bank's website, nabard.org up to January 12, 2026.
The duration of engagement is one year, which may be extended up to a maximum of three years depending on performance and organisational requirements.
Young Professionals will be paid a monthly stipend of ₹70,000, and any tax liable to be deducted will be deducted at source before the payment is made, the bank said.
NABARD Young Professionals programme: Discipline-wise vacancies
|Discipline
|Total vacancy
|Climate Action & Sustainability
|3
|Economics
|3
|Data Science
|4
|Cyber Security
|1
|Academic Administration
|2
|Graphic Designing
|1
|PR, Outreach and Documentation
|2
|Information Technology
|12
|Geoinformatics
|1
|Development Management
|3
|Project Monitoring
|4
|Finance
|6
|UI/UX Designing
|1
|Software Testing
|1
Here is the direct link to apply
For post-wise educational qualifications, desirable criteria, and work experience, candidates can refer to Annexure-I of the official notification.
Candidates must be Indian citizens and between 21 and 30 years of age as on November 1, 2025.
Selection of candidates will be done through a two-step process- application screening and interview.
In the first stage, applications will be placed before the screening committee and will be screened for interviews based on indicators like academic performance, relevance of work experience, overall profile of the candidate, statement of intent, etc.
In the second stage, the shortlisted applicants will be placed before the Young Professional Selection Committee. The final selection will be based on the combined marks in Presentation and Interview conducted by the YPSC. The final appointment will also be based on the decision of the selection committee.
The bank said the appointment of selected candidates will be subject to his/ her being declared medically fit.
For more details, candidates can visit the bank's website.
