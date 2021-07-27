Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply for 150 vacancies of MT and clerks

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021: Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Management Trainees and Clerks. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is July 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Nainital Bank at https://www.nainitalbank.co.in/

The examination tentatively will be held in the second or third week of August 2021.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021 Age Limit as on March 31:

For the post of Management Trainees, the candidates should be between the age of 21 to 27 years.

For the post of Clerks, the candidates should be between the age of 21 to 28 years.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification:

The Candidates should possess Graduation / Post Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of computer operations is essential.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021Application fee:

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts have to pay ₹1500 as application fee.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Nainital bank at nainitalbank.co.in

On the homepage click on the Recruitment Tab

Click on the online registration link

Register yourself, enter your name, email id and contact details

Pay the application fee

Upload scanned copies of all the documents

Note: Candidates will have to visit the Bank’s website www.nainitalbank.co.in for downloading call letters for the online tests. Intimation for downloading call letter will also be sent through e-mail/SMS.

Read the complete notification below