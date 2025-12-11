Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Apply for 185 PO, CSA posts at nainitalbank.bank.in, details here

Nainital Bank has invited applications for Probationary Officers and Customer Support Associate posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 185 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin on December 12 and will close on January 1, 2026. The last date for fee payment is January 2, 2026. The tentative date of exam is January 18, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. CSA: 71 posts

2. PO: 40 posts

3. Risk Officers: 3 posts

4. CA: 3 posts

5. Information Technology: 15 posts

6. Law Officer: 2 posts

7. Credit Officer: 10 posts

8. Agricultural Field Officer: 10 posts

9. HR Officer: 4 posts

10. Manager: 27 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.