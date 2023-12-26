NHB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Deputy Director and Senior Horticulture Officer posts till January 5

The National Horticulture Board has invited applications for Deputy Director and Senior Deputy Director posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 5 till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Apply for Deputy Director and Senior Deputy Director posts. Application deadline is January 5.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their applications from January 6 to January 8.

NHB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Director and 25 vacancies are for the Senior Horticulture Officer.

NHB Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹Rs. 1000 for General/OBC/EWS category candidates. For SC/St category the applictaion fee is ₹500.

NHB Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years for the post of Senior Deputy Director and 40 years for the post of Deputy Director.

NHB Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website of NHB Recruitment 2023 at exams.nta.ac.in.

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.