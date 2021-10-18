Home / Education / Employment News / NHM Karnataka recruitment: Apply for community Health Officer by 5pm on Oct 18
NHM Karnataka recruitment: Apply for community Health Officer by 5pm on Oct 18

  • NHM Karnataka recruitment: Last date to apply for 3006 vacancies of  Community Health Officers  (CHO).
NHM Karnataka recruitment : Last date to apply for 3006 community Health Officers(CHO)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 3006 vacancies of Community Health Officers ( CHO ) in National Health Mission Karnataka will end at 5pm on October 18. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NHM Karnataka at techkshetra.info.

NHM Karnataka recruitment age limit: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should not be less than 35 years of age. For the SC/ST, category-I, and Ex-Serviceman the upper age limit is 40 years. Candidates can check more details on the notification given below.

NHM Karnataka recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of 600. The application fee for SC/ST/Ex-service (Men & Women) is 300.

The online examination will be held on October 23 and the result will be declared on the same date. The final selection list and offer letter will be issued to the selected candidates on November 4.

NHM Karnataka recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NHM Karnataka at techkshetra.info

On the homepage click on the registration tab

Fill in all the required details and register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee and keep a copy of the same for future reference

 

