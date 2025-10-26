Edit Profile
    NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 released at nhpcindia.com, direct link here | Know marking pattern & more

    NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 has been released at nhpcindia.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets through the direct link given below. 

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 5:23 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    NHPC Limited has released the admit card for recruitment examination for the post of Junior Engineers and others. Candidates appearing in the recruitment exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at nhpcindia.com.

    NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 is out at nhpcindia.com, The direct link to download is given here.
    Candidates will need to enter their details like User ID and Password to download the hall tickets.

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD NHPC JE HALL TICKETS 2025

    Pattern of examination

    The examination will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in English and Hindi. The total marks will be 200 Marks and candidates will be allotted 3 hours to complete the test.

    There will be three parts for the JE recruitment exam - Part-I will consist of 140 MCQ of the concerned engineering discipline, Part-II will have 30 MCQ on General Awareness, and Part-III will have another 30 MCQ on Reasoning.

    Candidates must note that for every correct answer of MCQ, one mark will be awarded. Whereas for every wrong answer of MCQ attempted by the candidates, negative marking of ¼ marks i.e. 0.25 marks would be deducted.

    No marks will be awarded/deducted for unattempted questions.

    Registrations for the NHPC JE recruitment 2025 began from September 2, 2025 and closed on October 1, 2025.

    A total of 248 vacancies are will be filled through this recruitment drive.

    NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: How to download

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

    1. Visit the official website nhpcindia.com.
    2. On the home page, go to the Careers section.
    3. Click on the link to download the NHPC JE admit card 2025.
    4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    5. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.
    6. Download the admit card.
    7. Keep a printout of the same for further use.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NHPC Limited.

