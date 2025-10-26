UP Police SI, ASI Admit Card 2025 News: When, where & how to download hall tickets when released?

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, is expected to release the admit card for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) in Uttar Pradesh Police soon. UP Police SI, ASI Admit Card 2025 News: Check the steps to download admit cards for November 2 exam when released. (Representative image/Deepak Gupta/ HT file)

When out, candidates appearing for the written test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police SI, ASI Admit Card 2025: How to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card when released:

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the SI, ASI admit card 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download the admit card. Keep a printout for further use. The recruitment examination will be conducted on November 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted in single shift from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

When will admit cards be released?

As per an official notice, the admit cards will be released three days before the day of exam. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets by entering details like registration number and date of birth. After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully go through important details which include:

Name of the candidate Exam name and venue Exam date and time Candidates shortlisted on basis of the written test will proceed for document verification and a physical test.

Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill a total of 921 vacancies.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPRPB.