UP Police SI, ASI Admit Card 2025 News: When, where & how to download hall tickets when released?

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB, is expected to release the admit card for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) in Uttar Pradesh Police soon.
When out, candidates appearing for the written test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
As per an official notice, the admit cards will be released three days before the day of exam. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets by entering details like registration number and date of birth. After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully go through important details which include:
Name of the candidate
Exam name and venue
Exam date and time
Candidates shortlisted on basis of the written test will proceed for document verification and a physical test.
Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill a total of 921 vacancies.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPRPB.