News / Education / Employment News / Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 93 Senior Technical Associate posts at nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 93 Senior Technical Associate posts at nr.indianrailways.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 19, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Northern Railway will recruit candidates for Senior Technical Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the link given below.

Northern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Technical Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Northern Railways at nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 93 Senior Technical Associate posts (Representative image)
Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 93 Senior Technical Associate posts (Representative image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 93 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on August 11 and will end on August 28, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • STA (Civil): 60 posts
  • STA (Electrical): 20 posts
  • STA (Signal and Telecom): 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Screening and shortlisting

Candidate will be shortlisted and called for screening and verification of original documents on the basis of ‘GATE score’ obtained in any one of the GATE examinations conducted in preceding 05 years (i.e. between the year 2019 and 2023) in the ratio 1:1 to the number of vacancies in Senior Technical Associate (Civil/Elec./S&T) category (specific time period after which actual score is taken).

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. The payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as a part of online applications process.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out