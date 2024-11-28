Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: SSB admit card shortly at odishapolice.gov.in
Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha Police, will soon release the Constable/Sepoy recruitment exam admit cards. The admit card will be available on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in. “e-Admit card for the post of Constables/ Sepoys in Battalions will be made available very shortly on the portal of Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB). Candidates concerned are advised to regularly visit the portal to download their Admit Cards,” SSB Odisha said....Read More
Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps
- Go to odishapolice.gov.in.
- Go to the recruitment page
- Open the Constable admit card link
- Enter your login credentials
- Submit and download the admit card
Through this recruitment examination, SSB will fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in Odisha Police. Originally, the exam was notified for 1,360 vacancies and 720 vacancies were added later.
The application last date was extended three times. Originally, the last date was October 13, which was first extended up to October 30 due to the puja vacation. Following the Odisha High Court’s direction, the last date was again extended to November 15.
Check live updates on Odisha Police Constable admit card below.
