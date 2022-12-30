Home / Education / Employment News / Odisha Police Recruitment: Apply for 4790 constables post at odishapolice.gov.in

employment news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Odisha Police Recruitment: The application process begins for 4790 posts of Constables in the Home Department.

ByHT Education Desk

The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has begun the application process for 4790 vacancies of Constables in the Home Department. The application process will end on January 21. Interested candidates can apply online at odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4790 vacancies of Constables (Civil) in 35 Districts/Establishments under the Home Department.

Odisha Police recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years as on January 1, 2022.

Odisha Police recruitment education qualification: Candidates must have passed the +2 Examination or an equivalent test offered by the Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha or by any other recognised Board or Council.

Here's the direct link to apply

Odisha Police Constable recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in

Click on the apply link under Constables(civil)-2022

Go to Register and complete registration on the portal

Fill the application form, select post, upload documents

Submit the application form and download a copy.

Notification here

odisha recruitment
