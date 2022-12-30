Odisha Police Recruitment: Apply for 4790 constables post at odishapolice.gov.in

The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has begun the application process for 4790 vacancies of Constables in the Home Department. The application process will end on January 21. Interested candidates can apply online at odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4790 vacancies of Constables (Civil) in 35 Districts/Establishments under the Home Department.

Odisha Police recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years as on January 1, 2022.

Odisha Police recruitment education qualification: Candidates must have passed the +2 Examination or an equivalent test offered by the Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha or by any other recognised Board or Council.

Here's the direct link to apply

Odisha Police Constable recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in

Click on the apply link under Constables(civil)-2022

Go to Register and complete registration on the portal

Fill the application form, select post, upload documents

Submit the application form and download a copy.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON