PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2023 Junior TechnicianTrainee (Electrician) posts
PGCIL invites applications for Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician) posts.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications for Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician) posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at powergrid.in.
The written examination will be tentatively conducted in January 2024.
PGCIL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 203 Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician) posts.
PGCIL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.
PGCIL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹200. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/DEx-SM candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
PGCIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website of PGCIL at www.powergrid.in
On the homepage, click on the Career section then on Job opportunities
Click on Openings
Next, click on Regional Openings
Then click on the “Recruitment of Junior TechnicianTrainee (Electrician)”
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference