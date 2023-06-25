Home / Education / Employment News / PGCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for apprentices posts from July 1

PGCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for apprentices posts from July 1

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for one year apprenticeship

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for the one-year apprenticeship. The application process will begin on July 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31.

PGCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for apprentices posts from July 1
PGCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for apprentices posts from July 1

“Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) on the website of NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Executive Law/ ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in external link icon or NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in external link icon and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents”, reads the official website.

The age of the candidates should be more than 18 years.

Candidates will be notified via their registered email address. Candidates who have been shortlisted will need to show up for document verification.

For more details, candidates should visit the official website at www.powergrid.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apprentice recruitment
apprentice recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out