Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for the one-year apprenticeship. The application process will begin on July 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. PGCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for apprentices posts from July 1

“Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) on the website of NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Executive Law/ ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in external link icon or NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in external link icon and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents”, reads the official website.

The age of the candidates should be more than 18 years.

Candidates will be notified via their registered email address. Candidates who have been shortlisted will need to show up for document verification.

For more details, candidates should visit the official website at www.powergrid.in.

