PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates released, notice here

Punjab Public Service Commission has released PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates. The Junior Engineer exam for various departments in the state will be conducted on March 6, 2022, at Patiala from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can check the official exam date notice on the official site of PPSC on ppsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted for JE for various departments including Water Resources, Water Resources Management and Development Corporation, Water Supply and Sanitation, Rural Development and Panchayat, PWD (B&R), Punjab Housing and Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in the Department of Agriculture.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the admit cards for the Joint Competitive Examination can be downloaded from March 1, 2022 using registration number and password on the link available on the official website of the Commission.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022, which was postponed in view of the unexpected surge in COVID19 cases across the country. This recruitment drive will fill up 1133 posts in the organization. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of PPSC.

