Cybersecurity hiring to surge With AI and cloud risks rising, says IIIT-Delhi Associate Professor

India's digital economy is expanding faster than its supply of people who can defend it. Recent advancements in Generative AI, and LLM based systems being used to breach security perimeters of large Banks, fintech platforms, hospitals, government portals and e-commerce companies have raised serious safety concerns. Ethical Hacking as a Career: Skills, salaries, and certifications in 2026

Career prospects for ethical hackers remain very bright since they form the first perimeter of defence against such breaches. Three forces are primarily driving hiring right now. First, India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is pushing companies to formally invest in security compliance, which means dedicated security hires rather than IT staff handling it on the side. Second, the shift to cloud infrastructure has multiplied the number of systems that need testing. Third, AI has become a double-edged sword: attackers are using it to automate and scale their attacks, while organisations are urgently hiring people who understand both AI and security to keep pace.

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The scale of the shortfall is staggering. Industry estimates have put India's unfilled cybersecurity vacancies in the lakhs, with demand consistently outpacing the number of trained professionals entering the workforce. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Gurugram and Chennai remain the biggest hiring hubs, though remote roles are becoming more common as global companies expand security operations centres in India.

"Ethical hacker" is really an umbrella term. The most common entry point is the Security Operations Centre (SOC) analyst, who monitors systems round the clock for suspicious activity. Penetration testers simulate real attacks on networks and applications to find flaws before criminals do. Application security engineers secure websites and APIs during development, cloud security specialists protect AWS and Azure environments and a growing number of freelancers earn through bug bounty programmes such as HackerOne and Bugcrowd, which pay per vulnerability reported.

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Employers are consistent on one point: they hire for demonstrable skill first, paper credentials second. The baseline includes networking and Linux fundamentals, scripting in Python or Bash, web and API security concepts, and increasingly, familiarity with cloud platforms and how AI systems can be attacked. Just as important is the ability to write a report a non-technical client can act on. A computer science or cybersecurity degree helps but isn't mandatory. Many professionals build their portfolio through free resources such as NPTEL, home-lab practice, and early contributions to bug bounty programmes. In addition, many premier institutions such as IIT-K and IIT-M now run specialized Cybersecurity Bachelor programmes whereas many other institutes such as IIIT-Delhi run Cybersecurity Specialisations, another indicator for a strong demand from industry.

The certification that carries the most weight with technical hiring managers is the Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP). Candidates must compromise real systems in a 24-hour practical exam and submit a professional report, there is no multiple-choice shortcut. At roughly ₹1.4-1.5 lakh, it is the costliest step, but employers consistently pay a premium for it. Those aiming for governance or leadership roles later tend to add CISSP or CISA instead of further offensive-hacking certificates. One note of caution is that not all certifications carry equal weight, and the smart approach is sequential rather than scattershot. Beginners typically start with CompTIA Security+ or eJPT, both of which validate fundamentals without requiring prior experience. From there, most move to the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential from EC-Council — still the most widely recognised name in Indian job postings, recently updated to cover AI-driven attacks, cloud and IoT threats, though it leans more theoretical than hands-on.

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Salary figures for "ethical hacker" vary widely across surveys, largely because the title covers everyone from a fresher SOC analyst to a senior penetration tester. Broadly, freshers without a hands-on certification start around ₹5-7 lakh a year, rising to ₹10-12 lakh with an OSCP or a strong bug-bounty portfolio already in hand. Specialised mid-career professionals — combining penetration testing with cloud or AI security — can reach ₹25-45 lakh, while security leadership roles such as CISO or VP of Security cross ₹60 lakh and, at the top end, ₹1 crore. Certifications translate fairly directly into pay: CEH is estimated to add ₹4-6 lakh to a package, OSCP ₹6-8 lakh — a clear signal that employers value demonstrated ability over theoretical knowledge. Bug bounty work adds further upside; India's top researchers have reported individual payouts running into six figures in dollar terms for critical vulnerability finds.

Note, none of this makes ethical hacking an easy shortcut. The OSCP exam alone filters out anyone unwilling to put in real lab hours, and employers are growing wary of certificate-only résumés with no practical evidence behind them. But for students willing to build skills through home labs, coding practice and bug bounty work alongside formal study, this year's mix of strong demand and a widening talent gap makes this one of the more reliably rewarding paths in Indian tech today.

(This article is written by Dr. Arun Balaji Buduru, Associate Professor, IIIT-Delhi)